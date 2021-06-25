GravityCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 25th. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 45.6% against the US dollar. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $22,757.36 and $1.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00046554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00165074 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00099362 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,301.59 or 1.00267848 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,889,327 coins. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

