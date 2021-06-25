Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.03

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.03 and last traded at $23.69, with a volume of 18550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $553,953.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $1,048,173.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,351 shares in the company, valued at $27,150,232.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,370 shares of company stock worth $2,964,326. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Gray Television by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

