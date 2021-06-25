Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.94.

GTBAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Great Bear Resources from $22.75 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Great Bear Resources stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. Great Bear Resources has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $14.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.41.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

