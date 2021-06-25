Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$37.06. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at C$36.87, with a volume of 531,135 shares changing hands.

GWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.45.

The stock has a market cap of C$34.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56, a current ratio of 25.23 and a quick ratio of 21.56.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.4700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 49.16%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total value of C$156,204.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 779 shares in the company, valued at C$28,298.42.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

