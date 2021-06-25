Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,502 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Great Western Bancorp worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $18,929,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $7,736,000. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,448,000 after purchasing an additional 323,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,111,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,695,000 after purchasing an additional 232,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GWB shares. TheStreet raised Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

GWB stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $35.18.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $120.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.58 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 22.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.50%.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

