Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) CAO Sells $50,250.00 in Stock

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,524.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GPRE traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,441,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,629. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.00. Green Plains Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at $68,694,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains by 23.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,472,000 after buying an additional 1,335,265 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains by 5,760.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,038,000 after buying an additional 1,235,926 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at $18,054,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at $15,686,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPRE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens upgraded Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.