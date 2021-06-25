Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.01

Shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.01 and traded as high as $28.03. Greene County Bancorp shares last traded at $27.46, with a volume of 22,337 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.54.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $15.93 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 263.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

