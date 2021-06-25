Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.96 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will announce $36.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.51 million and the highest is $37.40 million. Greenlane reported sales of $32.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year sales of $156.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $155.93 million to $156.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $205.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.29). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.02 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of GNLN stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.35. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $375.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.56.

In related news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 37,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $139,030.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Mote, Jr. sold 21,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $85,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,606 shares in the company, valued at $195,447.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 211,033 shares of company stock worth $906,777. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Greenlane by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in Greenlane by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 407,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Greenlane by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Greenlane by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

