Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

In other Greif news, VP Gary R. Martz bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.18 per share, with a total value of $414,260.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,157,986.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Greif by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Greif by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Greif by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Greif stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. Greif has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $66.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.79.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Greif had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Greif will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.66%.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

