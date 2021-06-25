Grin Price Down 28.9% Over Last 7 Days (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 25th. Grin has a market capitalization of $20.32 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000827 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,007.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,845.07 or 0.05764524 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.76 or 0.01439542 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.63 or 0.00398742 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00124621 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $200.17 or 0.00625383 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.28 or 0.00385175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007482 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00039450 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 76,727,280 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

