Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Director Max P. Watson Sells 5,000 Shares

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $765,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GPI traded up $5.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,883. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.79 and a 1 year high of $175.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 135.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,185 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,432,000 after purchasing an additional 201,397 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 22,531 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,148,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.83.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.