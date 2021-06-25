Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASR shares. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Sunday, April 11th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $188.86 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $95.80 and a one year high of $193.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.23. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 16.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASR. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 55,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 20.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

