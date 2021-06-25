Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,186 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $24,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in VMware by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 320 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,819.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,901 shares in the company, valued at $21,513,610.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,486 shares of company stock worth $20,173,236 over the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VMW shares. Raymond James started coverage on VMware in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.77.

VMware stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,448. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.79 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.12.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

