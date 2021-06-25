Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $23.57 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,729 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 15,724 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $23,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 12.8% during the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $5,105,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 599.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,089 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after buying an additional 42,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.89.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,421,563. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.58. The company has a market capitalization of $322.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

