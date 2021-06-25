Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,180 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $23,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,125,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Eaton by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 552,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,907 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.59.

Eaton stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,202. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $82.44 and a twelve month high of $149.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.60.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

