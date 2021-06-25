Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $22,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1,556.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,598,000 after purchasing an additional 253,378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.56.

CB stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,181. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

