Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,352 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,364 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $20,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.1% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 866,739 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $67,710,000 after acquiring an additional 93,219 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 67,155 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 660.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $1,415,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 690.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,271 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 20,328 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.27. 36,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,034,988. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $53.99 and a 52 week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.76.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,897 shares of company stock valued at $704,217 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.