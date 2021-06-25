Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 12,282 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 12,282 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of DexCom worth $19,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 595.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DexCom by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in DexCom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 80,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,651,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $427.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,560. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 83.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $381.17.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.19.

In related news, COO Quentin S. Blackford sold 7,223 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,708,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,221 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.67, for a total value of $2,281,054.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,708 shares of company stock valued at $28,068,629. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

