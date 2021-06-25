Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,825 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of The Clorox worth $30,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in The Clorox during the first quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Clorox by 461.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in The Clorox by 53.2% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Clorox during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

CLX traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.10. 11,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,988. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.85. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $170.50 and a 52 week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 60.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on The Clorox in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.61.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

