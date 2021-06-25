Gulden (NLG) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $29,189.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0256 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $14.00 million and $29,189.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.55 or 0.00401266 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007484 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00011384 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 547,746,744 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

