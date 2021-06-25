Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Boosts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $19,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.93. 21,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,914. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $200.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.81.

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,399 shares of company stock worth $1,267,962 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

