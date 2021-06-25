Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 7,648 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $17,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in Chubb by 279.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.56.

Chubb stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,181. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $179.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

