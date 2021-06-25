Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,012 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 27,948 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $33,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 356.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 327,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,296,000 after acquiring an additional 255,528 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE traded up $18.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,964,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $240.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.57 and a 12-month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.63.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,727 shares of company stock worth $5,542,232 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

