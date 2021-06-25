Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,119 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $20,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,450 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,229,000 after buying an additional 1,488,745 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,041,000 after buying an additional 1,390,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,755,000 after buying an additional 941,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.91.

Shares of GS stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $370.93. 92,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,504. The firm has a market cap of $126.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

