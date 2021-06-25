Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,362 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $35,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.50.

In other news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,925.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,010. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $293.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,512. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.09. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $210.15 and a 52-week high of $297.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

