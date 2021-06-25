Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $17,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at $9,864,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,664. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.24.

CHTR stock traded up $7.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $719.31. 17,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,637. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $498.08 and a 12 month high of $713.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $681.31. The company has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

