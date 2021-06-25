Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,941 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $30,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,360,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,468,000 after purchasing an additional 55,071 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 8.1% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 117,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Citigroup by 42.1% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 46,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $71.54. The stock had a trading volume of 963,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,762,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Edward Jones cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.84.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

