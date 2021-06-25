Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $17.19 Million Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Square were worth $17,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Square by 55.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,906 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,618,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 32.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,341 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 24.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,672 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.93.

NYSE:SQ traded down $5.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.21. 185,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,523,592. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.69. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.22 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The stock has a market cap of $108.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 628.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $49,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,905,305.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $21,026,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,355,314 shares of company stock worth $313,598,502 in the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

