Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $17.35 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $17,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after buying an additional 19,810 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,432.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,539,000 after buying an additional 86,700 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $906.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,675. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $848.99. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $543.03 and a twelve month high of $913.71. The firm has a market cap of $107.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $807.21.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total value of $19,013,149.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at $8,115,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total transaction of $9,045,577.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

