Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $22.75 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $22,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $1,515,316,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 918,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $692,443,000 after acquiring an additional 286,678 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $155,021,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after buying an additional 147,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. Argus upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $893.83.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BLK traded up $8.28 on Friday, reaching $875.62. 4,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,218. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $528.63 and a 52 week high of $890.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $852.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.