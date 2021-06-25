Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $38.22 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,408 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 31,999 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $38,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,005,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $137,969,975.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,702,718.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,083,405 shares of company stock worth $2,670,206,136 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.66. 372,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,266,339. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $118.02 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

