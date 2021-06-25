Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $60.33 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,559,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173,927 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.8% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $60,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,635,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after buying an additional 87,569 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $616,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.

BAC stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.62. 1,144,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,181,760. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

