Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,436,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 158,929 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 0.6% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $43,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

NYSE:T traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.88. The company had a trading volume of 341,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,590,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $206.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.19. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.