Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases 2,673 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 413,950 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.18.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYK traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.88. The stock had a trading volume of 23,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,080. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $171.75 and a 1-year high of $268.04. The firm has a market cap of $99.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.