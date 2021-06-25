Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 125,621 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,113,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 125,621 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $40,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. North American Management Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 4.0% in the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Pfizer by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 233,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 11.8% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 91,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,497 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.22. The stock had a trading volume of 247,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,455,456. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.33. The company has a market capitalization of $219.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

