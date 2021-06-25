Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 15,831 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,634 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 15,831 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $19,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 24,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.79. The stock had a trading volume of 85,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,289. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.91. The company has a market capitalization of $136.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

