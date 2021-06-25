Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 4,410 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $19,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 685.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 530.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $609.32.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,678 shares of company stock worth $17,437,589 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW traded down $5.63 on Friday, reaching $546.44. 25,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,817. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.50 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The firm has a market cap of $107.89 billion, a PE ratio of 736.09, a PEG ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $498.44.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.