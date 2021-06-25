Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 5,604 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,604 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $23,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.22.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company stock traded up $2.73 on Friday, hitting $353.35. 65,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $363.67. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $148.19 and a 1 year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

