Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,340 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,320 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $25,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,672,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $230,608,000 after acquiring an additional 755,547 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,010,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $259,837,000 after acquiring an additional 28,039 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 92,235 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,355 shares of company stock worth $59,131,240 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.55. 128,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,010,135. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.99.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. ICAP raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

