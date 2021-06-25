Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,345 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $28,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.93.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.93. 49,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,631. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $270.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

