Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,223 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $30,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $28,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $284.38. 85,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,796. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $293.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $204.02 and a 12-month high of $305.71. The company has a market cap of $147.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Vertical Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.12.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

