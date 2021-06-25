GYEN (GYEN) Price Tops $0.0090

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. GYEN has a total market cap of $20.14 million and approximately $284,636.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GYEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00045788 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00102133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00163246 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,041.64 or 0.99788909 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

