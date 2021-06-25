H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $71.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. H.B. Fuller presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

NYSE FUL opened at $63.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $41.13 and a 12 month high of $70.58.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.37 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $393,952.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $125,843.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,639 over the last ninety days. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,176,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,785,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.