H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FUL. Citigroup downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. H.B. Fuller currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $41.13 and a 52-week high of $70.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.91.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $827.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,169 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $393,952.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Owens sold 19,471 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $1,235,824.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,174 shares in the company, valued at $15,434,253.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,059 shares of company stock worth $3,490,639. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after purchasing an additional 140,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,736,000 after purchasing an additional 67,093 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 735,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 19.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 334,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 54,923 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

