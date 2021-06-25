HackenAI Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. HackenAI has a total market capitalization of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HackenAI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00046554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00165074 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00099362 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,301.59 or 1.00267848 BTC.

HackenAI launched on April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

