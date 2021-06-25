Halma’s (HLMAF) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HLMAF. UBS Group raised shares of Halma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of HLMAF stock remained flat at $$37.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 30,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736. Halma has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.52.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

