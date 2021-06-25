Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.73 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.31.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HALO. SVB Leerink started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.78.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $45.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.26. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $1,983,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,286,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,221,003.84. Insiders sold a total of 183,689 shares of company stock worth $7,707,504 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

