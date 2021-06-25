Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €22.33 ($26.27).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Warburg Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

HHFA stock opened at €21.62 ($25.44) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 29.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €13.94 ($16.40) and a one year high of €22.90 ($26.94).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.