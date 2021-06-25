Hanmi Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hanmi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.47 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 9.96%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $19.68 on Friday. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.