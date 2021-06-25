Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Hannover Rück has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

HVRRY traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $84.72. 3,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,366. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.36. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of $71.85 and a 52-week high of $97.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

